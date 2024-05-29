Trump Said to Be Weighing White House Advisory Role for Elon Musk
SEAT AT THE TABLE
Donald Trump had discussed with Elon Musk the possibility of the Tesla CEO stepping into a White House advisory role should he win re-election this fall, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people close to the talks. The report did not detail the exact role Musk would have, but the Journal said he may give formal input and influence over policies related to border security and the economy, and may soon begin developing technology to combat voter fraud. It’s the latest proof that the duo’s once-rocky relationship has smoothed out in recent years, which was highlighted in late 2022 when Musk re-instated Trump’s account on Twitter, now X, after his profile was suspended in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the years prior, the men had insulted each other online and clashed over policy. Now, sources told the Journal that they talk over the phone multiple times a month, conversing about everything from immigration to the U.S. Space Force. The two have grown so close, sources told the Journal, Musk now reaches Trump by calling his cellphone directly.