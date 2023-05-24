Trump Savages ‘Disloyal’ DeSantis as 2024 Rivalry Gets Real
NERVOUS?
With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis poised to finally announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday evening, Donald Trump is doing all he can to denigrate the man who is currently on track to be his closest rival for the Republican nomination. “Look, Rob DeSanctimonious came to me asking for help,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning, referring to the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election. “He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. He was getting ready to drop out of the race - Ran a terrible campaign! Ron told me he had one last chance, my Support & Endorsement, which Putnam, and everyone else, wanted also.” Trump said he chose to endorse DeSantis and in just “one day, he went from losing badly, to winning by a lot.” “With 3 LARGE TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset,” the former president added. “DISLOYAL!!!” DeSantis is expected to formally launch his bid for the White House in a Twitter interview with Elon Musk on Wednesday evening.