Trump Says He Has a ‘Lot of Respect’ for Tulsi Gabbard After Her ‘Present’ Impeachment Vote
Trump took a break from complaining about his impeachment at a Turning Point USA conference in Florida on Saturday to praise Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) for voting “present” during the vote. After defending Gabbard against Hillary Clinton's apparent suggestion recently that Gabbard is a “favorite of the Russians,” Trump praised the Hawaii Democrat for her stance on his impeachment. “She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect, because she knew it was wrong. But I don’t know, but I know one thing. She is not an agent of Russia,” he said. Gabbard made waves earlier this week by voting “present” in a House vote to charge Trump with two articles of impeachment, blasting the impeachment proceedings as a “partisan endeavor” and saying she had decided to stand “in the center” rather than vote yes or no.