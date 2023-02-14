Trump Says He Kept Classified Docs as Mementos... We Think
YUGE MISUNDERSTANDING
Donald Trump on Tuesday appears to have doubled down on his defense that the classified documents found by feds during a raid of Mar-a-Lago last year were really just empty folders that he’d kept as keepsakes. But it’s not exactly clear. “Many of the so-called ‘documents’ that the ‘Gestapo’ took in the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, unlike the ‘No Raids of Biden,’ were merely inexpensive and very common folders with words such as ‘Presidential Reading,’ ‘Confidential,’ ‘Classified,’ or other words stamped on the front cover,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. He went on to explain that, unlike the classified documents they contained, the folders were left behind at the end of meetings. “I would put them in a pile and keep them as momentous,” Trump added, presumably meaning ‘mementos.’ “Nothing wrong with that, but sounds to me that the Injustice Department views these as DOCUMENTS - They are not!”