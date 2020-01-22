Trump Says He Trusts Xi’s Word on Coronavirus: ‘It’s All Under Control’
President Donald Trump has said he trusts China’s President Xi Jingping to tell world authorities the truth about a deadly coronavirus that has killed nine in China and has had one confirmed case in the United States. Trump spoke to CNBC about the virus on Wednesday as fears grow around the world that it could become impossible to contain. “We have it totally under control,” Trump said from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Asked about the confirmed case in Washington state, Trump responded: “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that a Washington state resident who was returning from China on Jan. 15 was diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus. Trump said he believes that Xi and Chinese health officials will tell officials around the world everything they need to know about the virus, citing his “great relationship” with the Chinese president. Meanwhile, the first case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Asia’s financial capital Hong Kong. In all, China reported 440 confirmed cases on Wednesday, up from 218 on Tuesday.