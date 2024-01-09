Trump Says He WANTS the Economy to Crash Because It Will Hurt Biden

Donald Trump admitted Monday that he wants a severe economic downturn to happen during the next year, because it will help his odds of winning the presidential election.

The former president sat for an interview on Lindell TV with Lou Dobbs, the former Fox Business Network host whose show was canceled in early 2021 over his wildly sycophantic and legally problematic pro-Trump commentary. And Dobbs on Monday characteristically fawned over Trump as the president who made the GOP “the party of the working man and woman of this country—the American family.”

Dobbs asked what Trump would do to “restore primacy” for those who are “fighting for their economic and their real survival.”

Trump first mentioned the Keystone XL Pipeline, a proposed pipeline between Alberta, Canada and Nebraska which he supported while in office but which President Joe Biden did not, having revoked its permit.

“That’s one of just so many different things,” Trump said.

“So what we will be doing is we will be drilling, we will be reducing energy, that will bring down inflation, that will bring down interest rates,” he said.

“We have an economy that is incredible,” he went on to say, reflective of last year’s strong labor market gains. “We have an economy that is so fragile. And the only reason it’s running now is it’s running off the fumes of what we did—what the Trump administration did. It’s just running off the fumes.”

“And when there’s a crash, I hope it’s going to be during these next twelve months, because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” he continued, referring to the president when the Great Depression hit in 1929. “The one president—I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover.”