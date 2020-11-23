Trump: I’ll Veto Any Defense Funding Bill That Removes Confederate Names From Military Bases

Read it at NBC News
President Trump is threatening to veto the annual Defense Department funding bill unless members of Congress remove a provision that will rename all U.S. military bases named after Confederate leaders, NBC News reports. While that particular section of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act has received bipartisan support, the outgoing president remains steadfast in his disapproval. The NDAA has successfully passed Congress every year since 1961. According to The New York Times, there are currently 10 military installations named after Confederate war leaders, most notably Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Hood in Texas.