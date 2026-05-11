Trump Says He Would Take a Bullet for America

Donald Trump has survived three assassination attempts, but he insists he would still take a bullet for his country.

“Take a bullet—it’s a terrible expression, especially when it is used by me, but I am. I’m willing to take a bullet for the country," the president said in a rambling press conference in the Oval Office on Monday.

Trump was wounded in the ear after a sniper fired at him during a campaign appearance in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. A would-be assassin with a SKS-style semi-automatic weapon was also found hiding in the bushes at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, in September 2024.

And last month, Secret Service agents prevented a gunman from carrying out a plot to kill Trump and his Cabinet at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.