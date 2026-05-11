WHCD Shooting Suspect Enters Plea Over Alleged Trump Assassination Plot

A man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner last month has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, is accused of four felonies, including attempted assassination and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, which he denied during a Washington, D.C. court appearance on Monday.

Allen also pleaded not guilty to assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, an offense that prosecutors announced last week would be added to his original indictment.

Donald Trump shared images of the suspect soon after the attack was foiled. DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/via REUTERS

Allen is accused of storming past the security barricade at the Washington Hilton on April 25, armed with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a Rock Island Armory 1911 .38 caliber pistol, and several knives.

He is alleged to have fired at a Secret Service agent wearing a bulletproof vest before tripping and being apprehended by security personnel just outside the ballroom where Trump and several top Cabinet officials were attending the black-tie event.

A manifesto allegedly written by the suspect before he carried out the attack outlined his plans to kill Trump and other administration figures while also highlighting the lackluster security at the hotel.

The screed also states that the alleged gunman would only target Secret Service agents “if necessary,” and would attempt to injure them rather than kill them. The manifesto added that hotel security, the National Guard, and Capitol Police officers would “not be targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me).”