Trump Says He’ll Ease Coronavirus Travel Restrictions, Biden Says No
BACK AND FORTH
President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would ease restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom, much of Europe, and Brazil meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus—six days after he leaves office. Trump planned the change, which would end a ban on non-U.S. citizens entering the country from the U.K., Brazil, and Europe, to go into effect Jan. 26, but President-elect Joe Biden’s administration said it would not lift the restrictions. “With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” Biden press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. “... In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.” A new travel regulation is set to go into effect Jan. 26 requiring incoming passengers to show proof of a negative pre-flight COVID-19 test, per an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.