Trump Says His Debate Mic Was ‘Defective’

Republican nominee Donald Trump complained about his microphone after Monday night’s debate, implying that the whole presidential debate may have been rigged. “And they also gave me a defective mic. Did you notice that?” Trump told reporters after the debate. “My mic was defective within the room.” “I wonder. Was that on purpose?' Trump went on. “But I had a mic that wasn’t working properly,” he continued. This is not the first time he has hinted that outside forces are out to get him. In early August, Trump expressed reluctance to take part in the debates over concerns that Clinton and the Democrats were “trying to rig the debates” so that they’d coincide with NFL games. After complaining about his microphone on Monday, however, he went on to say, “Overall, I thought it was great.”
