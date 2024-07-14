Trump Says It Was ‘God Alone’ Who Stopped Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump offered a faith-based message of gratitude on Sunday after an assassination attempt left him bloodied, thanking his supporters for their thoughts and prayers—and God for listening to them.

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.”

He then expressed his care for the families of the other shooting victims, including one person who died and two others who were critically injured. Trump also used the message to try and encourage unity in the face of the shooting: “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.”

The former president, pumping his fist defiantly and with blood dripping down his face, was led from the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a shooter opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle from a nearby rooftop. The alleged gunman, who was killed by law enforcement, was named by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump also suggested he would attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week as planned. Representatives for his campaign did not immediately respond to questions Sunday morning about changes to Trump’s schedule.

“I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” Trump wrote.

The message was a marked turn for a former president who’s often tolerated religion at best, surrounding himself with religious leaders but usually not expressing his own religious views. Trump, though a Presbyterian, has mocked those who’ve made public declarations of faith, including enemies such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). Still, he’s made appearances at churches and has developed a coterie of supporters in spiritual leaders.

Those appearances haven’t always made a dent in Americans’ perception of his religious beliefs. During his time in office, a Pew Research poll noted that a majority of Americans didn’t think Trump was religious, either thinking he was “not too” or “not at all” religious. Of those who thought otherwise, only 28 percent said he was “somewhat religious” while 7 percent said he was “very religious.”

Whether it was divine intervention or not, Trump’s reflection suggested he found relief in the prayers expressed by all.