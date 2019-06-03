Trump on Gun ‘Silencers’ Like One Used in Virginia Beach Shooting: ‘I Don’t Like Them at All’

President Trump on Monday morning condemned gun “silencers” like the one police say the Virginia Beach shooter attached to his handgun while killing 12 people last Friday evening.

“The suspect in the Virginia Beach shooting used a silencer on his weapon. Do you believe that silencers should be restricted?” a reporter asked Trump outside the White House, as the president departed for a U.K. visit. “I don’t like them at all,” Trump replied, according to a pool report.

His condemnation of suppressors comes in stark opposition to his son, Donald Trump Jr., who in 2016 appeared in a promotional ad for a Utah-based manufacturer of silencers. “I think it’s awesome!” the president’s son raved, adding that he hopes the use of suppressors would get more “little kids into the game” of hunting. The younger Trump also worked to push legislation easing regulations on so-called “silencers.”