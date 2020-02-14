CHEAT SHEET
Trump: I’m President and I Have the Right to Intervene in Criminal Cases
Donald Trump clearly did not take the strong hint from Attorney General William Barr about easing off with the tweeting about the Roger Stone case. Instead, he took to his favorite platform once again on Friday morning to comment on remarks Barr made to ABC News about how the president’s tweets “undercut” him and make it “impossible” for him to do his job. Trump tweeted that Barr also told the network, “The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” He then went on to gloat that he does, in fact, have the right to intervene in such criminal cases–even without invitation. “This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so,” Trump wrote. “I do, but I have so far chosen not to!”