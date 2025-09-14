Trump Says ‘Smart People Don’t Like Me’
President Donald Trump took a swipe at his critics but seemingly revealed his thoughts on his supporters in the process. “Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about,” Trump told attendees of a gala at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Saturday. A clip of Trump’s speech, taken by Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov, showed the crowd chuckling at the remark. Across the aisle, however, the comment raised some eyebrows. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a rising Democratic firebrand, wrote in an X post: “I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them 😳?” Trump made the quip while talking about Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “It must have been traumatic because the parents are conservative people—supposed to be very nice people—living in Utah, and the father turns in the son,” he said. “Boy, that’s a tough deal. Actually, I asked somebody in the FBI, how often does that happen where, knowing even the guilt, that a father will turn in or parents will turn in the son. And he said, ‘Almost never.’” The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for clarification on what Trump meant by his comments.