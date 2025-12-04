Trump Scion Who’s Made Most While Dad Is in Office Named

Donald Trump’s children have profited from his presidency in several ways. Now the one who has done best of all has been named.

Eric Trump, 41, is now the richest Trump child, with an estimated net worth of $400 million, Forbes reported on Thursday–a 10-fold increase since his father’s return to office.

The primary driver of Eric’s wealth is his stake in his crypto-mining business, American Bitcoin Corp., which is valued at about $160 million, the outlet reported.

In September, the Trump Organization vice president briefly soared to billionaire status after American Bitcoin Corp. hit a high of $14.52 per share.

It didn’t last: On Tuesday, the company’s shares plunged 39 percent after restricted stock was freed up for public trading. (Though Bloomberg noted the stock rebounded slightly, rising 8.7 percent in premarket trading Wednesday morning.)

Regardless, Eric is raking in cash from the company and from several other ventures, including the Trump family’s flagship crypto project, World Liberty Financial—which has lined his pockets with more than $80 million from coin sales, in addition to $36 million worth of his own tokens and $19 million from USD1, World Liberty’s stablecoin business, Forbes estimated.

Since daddy dearest returned to the highest office in January, business at the Trump Organization has also been booming. In addition to his annual salary of about $3 million and $30 million in assets, the president’s second son has landed a steady stream of foreign interest deals—including during a May trip to the Middle East, where he and his brother, Donald Jr., licensed the family name for a golf resort in Qatar.

Eric is the third child and second son of Trump. Vernon Yuen/AFP via Getty Images

His memoir, Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation, also hit shelves in October after a robust press tour—one that saw him accused of self-promotion while paying tribute to his friend, slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September.

World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s flagship crypto venture, whose token has fallen more than 30 percent from its September peak. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, has also landed some presidential perks of her own, including a primetime slot at Fox News in February. The high-profile gig likely pays $2 million annually, Forbes reported.

Eric’s extravagant earnings sharply contradict his past claims that the family was bleeding money on the 2020 campaign trail.

“My father lost a fortune running for president. He doesn’t care. He wanted to do what was right,” he said at the time. “The last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in the world is this job.”

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House surrounded by gold. Andrew Caballero-Rey/AFP via Getty Images

Eric and his wife aren’t the only ones cashing in. The Trump clan—including Melania and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner—was worth a staggering $10 billion in September, the last time Forbes estimated individual family net worths, double their collective wealth in 2024.

At the time, Eric’s wealth was nearing its peak at $750 million, largely thanks to crypto. The same was true for his brothers, Don Jr. and Barron, with whom he shares a 30 percent stake in World Liberty Financial (Trump controls the remaining 70 percent).

Trump has five children and 11 grandchildren. Pool/Getty Images

Don Jr., 47, was worth about $500 million, while Barron, 19, had $150 million—enough to cover his sophomore year at New York University more than 2,200 times.

Daughter Ivanka sits atop a $100 million fortune, and Kushner is now a billionaire, helped in part by White House connections from Trump’s first term that landed him lucrative deals for his private-equity firm, Affinity Partners.

There isn’t a consensus on Tiffany Trump’s net worth, the daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, but some reports place it around $20 million.

Meanwhile, Trump himself had his most lucrative year yet: Forbes reported in September that he added $3 billion to his assets.

In August, The New Yorker reported that Trump’s family is expected to enrich themselves by roughly $3.4 billion by the end of his second term—much of it from deals, transactions, and investments that likely wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t been president.

The cashout comes at a time when many Americans see the president as out of touch with the cost-of-living crisis.

On Thursday, Politico found that nearly half of U.S. adults (46 percent) say the cost of living is the “worst they can ever remember it being,” including 37 percent of voters who supported Trump in 2024.