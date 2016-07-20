Trump Sends Cease and Desist Letter to ‘Art of the Deal’ Ghostwriter

CHEAT SHEET
Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter for Donald Trump’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal, said Wednesday that the Republican presidential nominee sent him a “cease and desist” letter following his interview with The New Yorker. The letter, from the Trump Organization, demands Schwartz return all royalties he received. “It’s nuts and completely indicative of who he is,” Schwartz told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. “There’s no basis in anything legal. I suspect that Donald Trump called up his chief legal person and said, ‘Go after that guy and do whatever you have to do.’” Schwartz said he wrote “every word” of the book: “If he could lie about that, he could lie about anything.”