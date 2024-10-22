Don’t tell McDonald’s but Donald Trump serves Chick-fil-A on his Trump Force One jet.

The former president also plays Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody on board and has a Schwarzenegger-style machine gun-wielding “Trumpinator” bobblehead at the center of the cockpit window.

The behind-the-scenes look at the luxury aircraft was revealed in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by MAGA supporters, the Nelk Boys podcasters.

In the video–described as “cool” by Elon Musk–the Nelk Boys joined Trump at his rally last week in Coachella, California.

They found a Chick-fil-A “on every seat”, but there was no alcohol served during the flight. On Sunday, Trump served up french fries during a campaign stop at a McDonald’s in suburban Pennsylvania.

“I think it’s nicer than Air Force One,” says Canadian-born Nelk Boy Kyle Forgeard, who traveled on a flight with the then-president in 2020.

Trump boasts that there were 101,000 people at the rally, “bigger than the festival.”

With Freddie Mercury singing Bohemian Rhapsody in the background, he asks: “How do you like this?”

Trump went on to brag about his stamina, saying that with his non-stop schedule he should collapse.

“I’ve got 32 days with ZERO break,” he says. “We have another 23 days left. I’m going to go with zero break. In theory you should collapse, but I view it differently. I would feel very guilty if I sat at home doing nothing one day or two days out of 23. The prize is the Presidency and making America great again. People say oh no, no, you should take a break.”

Referencing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, he adds: “She takes two, three days off a week. I couldn’t do that. This is too important.”

The Nelk Boys hand Trump a book titled “Kamala’s Greatest Achievements” and the GOP nominee flicks through the pages, which are all blank.

“That’s very good. I love that,” Trump says.

Trump calls up Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and takes the opportunity for a dig at President Joe Biden.

“You know I talk about Biden, he has one thing I don’t have. He goes to the beach every day,” Trump says. “You know those little aluminum chairs they’re meant for children and old people because they’re so light, they weigh about three ounces. He puts his head back and he’s sleeping within like a minute, and I said I wished I had that ability.

“How about a guy who goes to the beach at 82 in a bathing suit almost every day? This is not going to be great. Do you think President Xi of China does that? I don’t think so.”

Trump goes on to say that if Kamala Harris wins the election in November, “this country is finished. It’s totally finished.”