Trump Set to Outspend Obama’s Eight Years of Travel in One Year

Read it at CNN
President Trump is on pace to spend more on travel in a single year than President Obama spent in the entire eight years of his presidency, CNN reports. Over the first 80 days of his presidency, Trump has spent approximately $21.6 million traveling to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida beach club, where he has already spent 21 days as president. Obama spent less than $97 million on travel during the eight years he was in the White House. Among Obama’s trips were occasional visits to golf courses, which Trump frequently criticized on Twitter. Trump has made 16 visits to golf courses since his inauguration.