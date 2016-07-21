Trump Sets Fundraising Record

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign set an organizational record on Wednesday, raking in $3.5 million, it said in a release. The single-day total is a record for the campaign which Trump said during the primary season he would largely “self-fund.” Wednesday was the third day of the Republican National Convention, where Indiana Gov. Mike Pence accepted his party’s vice presidential nomination. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who lost to Trump in a bruising primary fight, was booed by delegates after he declined to endorse the GOP nominee during his primetime speech. Cruz’s non-endorsement likely contributed to the anger and passion among Trump supporters, prompting them to donate to the candidate. The campaign says it has garnered 750,000 donors since setting up an online fundraising system last month.
