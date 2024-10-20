Trump Shows Complete Inability to Answer a Simple Question

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump showed this week that he is done pretending to care about addressing the concerns of Americans during an interview with Bloomberg News Editor in Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Micklethwait kept the questions pretty direct and simple.

“Should Google be broken up?” he asked the former president.

Trump’s response wasn’t even about the topic he was asked about.

“I just haven’t gotten over something the Justice Department did yesterday where Virginia cleaned up its voter rolls and got rid of thousands and thousands of bad votes, and the Justice Department sued them that they should be allowed to put those bad votes and illegal votes back in and let the people vote. So I haven’t gotten over that. A lot of people have seen that. They can’t even believe it,” Trump responded.

“The question is about Google, president Trump,” Micklethwait said, refusing to let the Republican presidential nominee off the hook.

“That’s wild,” said The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie. “Shout out to the host who I thought that he did a phenomenal job in that entire interview of trying to bring Donald Trump back on track, but also taking him to task because everybody else would’ve just sat there and been like, oh yeah, the Google, that’s whatever, and just gone along with Donald Trump’s stream of consciousness and it’s like, let’s bring it back to what this was about.”

“We’re pretty much down to one talking point now, and it’s immigrants,” said fellow co-host Andy Levy. “It’s the dirty brown people who are coming here and raping your daughters and taking your jobs, et cetera, et cetera. And so every time he gets a question, he doesn’t care what the question is, he just wants to talk about that, and he wants to talk about illegal voters. And again, by that, he mainly means immigrants.

“I think he also means Black people in that case, but that’s all he’s got. It is an absolute monomania for him. I don’t think he’s capable of having anything else in his head right now, so it’s just he has to try to turn everything to make it about stolen election/immigrants.”

Plus! Dr. Alice Chen, the founder of Doctors for America, joins the Bonus Podcast to talk about the many ways that Donald Trump and the storm of misinformation he brings with him everywhere he goes, is actually incredibly bad for your health and your families.

