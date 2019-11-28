Trump Signs Bill to Support Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters
President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Wednesday, after it received overwhelming support in both houses of Congress. In a statement, Trump said the act was signed “in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all.” The act will require Trump to impose sanctions on human rights violators, the State Department to annually evaluate whether Hong Kong will continue to get special treatment, and Congress to get a report on the violations of United Nations sanctions and U.S. export control laws in Hong Kong. China previously issued a threat of threat of “unspecified retaliation” if the bill became law.