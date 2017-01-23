Trump Signs Withdrawal from TPP

CHEAT SHEET
The United States officially withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on Monday after President Donald Trump signed an executive order. The 12-nation pact was assumed to be dead on arrival after Trump was elected president in November. The president made protectionist trade policies and rhetoric a hallmark of his campaign. “Great thing for the American worker what we just did,” Trump said in the Oval Office as he signed the order. Trump immediately won praised from Sen. Bernie Sanders, but was condemned by GOP Sen. John McCain, who said in a statement that the decision is a “serious mistake that will have lasting consequences for America’s economy and our strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region.”