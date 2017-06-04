Trump Slams London Mayor Morning After Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at London’s mayor on Sunday in the wake of a terror attack that left seven dead and 48 wounded the night before. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was the first to confirm that this was a terrorist attack, and he offered reassurances to Londoners as the dust settled on Sunday. But Trump took issue with his comments. After first using the attack to promote his own travel ban on Saturday night, Trump continued to politicize the situation in comments on Twitter early Sunday. “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse,” he wrote. “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” Trump wrote. “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!” he said. A spokesman for Khan hit back on Sunday, saying the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police—including armed officers—on the street.” Khan had earlier sought to calm fears among residents, calling for vigilance but saying London is “one of the safest global cities in the world.” “We will never let these cowards win, and we will never be cowed by terrorism,” Khan said. The attack, which came about two weeks after a suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people, saw a truck plow into pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers stabbed bystanders at random in Borough Market. An investigation into the attack was in full swing on Sunday.
