Trump Slams Marshawn Lynch for Standing for Mexican Anthem

President Trump on Monday slammed the Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch, also known as “Beast Mode,” for refusing to stand for the U.S. national anthem but standing for the Mexican anthem. “Great disrespect!” Trump tweeted. “Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.” Lynch stood for the Mexican anthem on Sunday in Azteca Stadium in Mexico City before a game against the New England Patriots. He has not stood for the American national anthem since he returned from retirement this season.