Trump Smears His Sexual-Assault Accusers

Donald Trump lashed out Thursday morning at the women who have come forward to accuse the Republican presidential nominee of sexually assaulted them. “Why didn’t the writer of the twelve year old article in People Magazine mention the ‘incident’ in her story,” Trump tweeted. “Because it did not happen!”—essentially blaming the alleged victim, a People magazine writer who covered the real-estate mogul for years, for not coming forward sooner. In a separate post, Trump slammed The New York Times, which he threatened to sue over its similar reporting. The newspaper published an article Wednesday night detailing allegations by two women that Trump sexually assaulted them. “The phoney [sic] story in the failing @nytimes is a TOTAL FABRICATION,” the GOP nominee wrote in that tweet. “Written by the same people as last discredited story on woman. WATCH!” Trump threatened to sue the Times just hours after the story was published. Trump’s attorney sent a letter to the paper demanding a retraction, calling the story “reckless” and “defamatory” against Trump.
