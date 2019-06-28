Trump Smirked as He Surrendered Western Values to Putin at the G-20 Summit in Osaka

Even before Vladimir Putin met with Donald Trump in Japan on Friday, the Russian president was taking a victory lap. “The liberal idea,” by which he appeared to mean democratic values, has “outlived its purpose,” Putin told the Financial Times.

And when Trump, before the meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 in Osaka, was asked if he’d tell the Russian president not to mess with next year’s election in the United States of America, Trump turned to Putin and smirked: “Don’t meddle in the election,” he said, wagging his finger a little as if he were advising Putin not to eat a piece of iffy sushi. Putin laughed. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiled.

The Mueller Report, which Trump and his attorney general have lied about massively—employing what the Germans used to refer to as “colossal untruth”—in fact described in irrefutable detail what it termed “sweeping and systematic” interference in the 2016 elections. And there is no doubt that Russian interference contributed to Trump’s Electoral College victory.