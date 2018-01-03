Trump Smites Bannon: He’s ‘Lost His Mind’

President Trump on Wednesday smacked down hard at his former top strategist Steve Bannon, writing in a statement: “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.” The fiery comments came in light of excerpts from a new book by Michael Wolff—titled In Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House—in which Bannon took shots at Trump’s White House and children. “Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was,” Trump said on Wednesday. “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency.” He also took a jab at Bannon’s support for the accused pedophile Roy Moore, the losing candidate in Alabama’s special Senate race: “Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base—he’s only in it for himself.”
