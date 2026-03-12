Trump Smugly Accepts Another Medal He Didn’t Earn

President Donald Trump has happily accepted a shiny new medal to add to his collection of awards he didn’t win.

The president was given the Order of Ikkos by Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, speaking at an event to mark Women’s History Month.

The Order of Ikkos was created in 2008 and is presented by Team USA medal-winning athletes to a coach, mentor, or other person whom they consider instrumental to their success. It is named after Ikkos of Tarentum, an ancient Greek coach known for his ability to guide athletes to gold.

President Donald Trump takes a shine to his new medal as U.S. bobsledder Kaillie Humphries awards him an Order of Ikkos. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Humphries presented her medal to Trump while delivering brief remarks at the White House event.

“I’m so honored to present this, my Order of Ikkos medal to you Donald Trump,” Humphries said emotionally, turning to the president.

“Wow,” Trump could be heard saying as the crowd cheered in response.

“I knew I liked her,” Trump told the room, smiling and straightening his suit jacket.

“So we only get one, but I want to recognize the support and impact you had on women’s sports throughout the Olympic movement, specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports, to keep the field of play safe and allow for fair competition,” Humphries said.

She argued that Trump’s policies are creating “greater access to IVF” so families like hers can continue to grow.

“I believe this actually makes you the first president in history to ever be awarded the Order of Ikkos as well, so thank you,” she added.

President Donald Trump holds the Order of Ikkos Olympic medal as he poses with Olympian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The pair went on to take a picture with Trump holding his latest medal, while Humphries held up her two bronze medals from the Olympic Winter Games in Italy.

Humphries took home the bronze in monobob as well as the two-women bobsled competition.

It brought her career total to six Olympic medals, including three golds from previous games representing both the U.S. and Canada. The decorated Olympian is also the first woman bobsledder to pilot a mixed-gender team in a four-person bobsled competition and the first woman to drive an all-women team against men in the World Cup four-person bobsled event.

“Isn’t he just the best?” Humphries gushed about the president as he smiled and looked adoringly at both her and the medal in his hands.

“Wow, I knew I liked her. I liked her from the first second, now I know why,” Trump said, stepping back to the microphone as she returned to her seat. “That’s really nice, beautiful, thank you both.”