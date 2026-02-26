Women’s U.S. Hockey Star Blasts Trump for ‘Distasteful Joke’

Olympic gold medalist Hilary Knight has weighed in on President Donald Trump’s reaction to the U.S. women’s ice hockey team’s triumphant win.

The U.S. team beat Canada for the gold medal in last Thursday’s Olympic women’s hockey final in Italy. Their male counterparts won gold on Sunday, also victorious against Canada.

FBI director Kash Patel, who was boozing it up and celebrating with the men’s team after their win, called Trump, who promptly invited the players to be his guests at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Gold medalist Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States celebrates after the medal ceremony for Women's Ice Hockey after the Women's Gold Medal match. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

FBI director Kash Patel quaffing beer at the Winter Olympics as investigators appear to have made zero progress on the case of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. William Turton/X

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team,” Trump said. “You do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited].”

Several of the male players were captured laughing at Trump’s comments in a viral video.

Five-time Olympic medalist Knight shared her thoughts on Trump’s gendered remarks when appearing on SportsCenter on Wednesday.

“I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke,” Knight said. “And unfortunately that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats.“

Knight added, “We’re just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men’s and women’s at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke.”

Hilary Knight after scoring a goal in the third period during the Women's Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on February 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Later in the interview, she said she was focused on “celebrating all great things that have come out of the Olympics and feeling the love and support and getting back in our respective communities and sharing this journey with them. And that’s what this is all about.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The women’s Winter Olympics hockey team declined Trump’s invitation to join the State of the Union address.

Olympian Hilary Knight talks on ESPN's SportsCenter. screen grab

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," a USA Hockey spokesperson said.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Members of the Team USA Men's Hockey Team, including goalie Connor Hellebuyck, wave to the audience as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on February 24. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The male team did attend, however, with Trump gushing over them. During his speech, the president announced that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He did not mention whether other players would also be receiving the honor.

“People are so negative about things,” Jack Hughes, who plays forward for Team USA, told reporters in Miami on Monday.

“I think everyone in that locker rooms knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us,” he added.

His brother and teammate Quinn Hughes told Good Morning America on Tuesday, “We’re extremely happy for them,” while recognizing there was “a lot going on” in the media surrounding the women’s team and the men’s team. “In the last couple summers we did a lot of training with them and got to know a lot of those girls really well.”

The brothers’ mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, serves as a player development consultant for the women’s team.

Knight agreed the feeling was mutual. “I think there’s a genuine level of support there and respect,” she said.