Trump Speaks Out on Tiger Woods’ ‘Various Ailments’

President Donald Trump has found time to chat with Tiger Woods after his latest car crash and DUI arrest in Florida, revealing that the professional golfer has “various ailments.” Trump, 79, explained to the New York Post by phone, “He tested negative for alcohol, as you know, and he is under a tremendous physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg.” Woods, 50, was arrested Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence after he clipped a truck with his Land Rover, causing it to roll over in an upscale area on Florida’s Atlantic Coast—about 30 miles north of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. He was found to be in possession of two hydrocodone pills, according to local cops. Trump spoke glowingly of the embattled golfer, who’s currently dating Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa. “He lives a life of pain,” the golf-obsessed president told the Post. “He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete.” Deputies say Woods had no alcohol in his system after undergoing a breathalyzer test at the scene, but that they believe the “glassy-eyed” Woods, who was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017, was driving under the influence yet again.