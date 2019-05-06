Trump: Special Counsel Robert Mueller Shouldn’t Testify Before Congress

President Trump objected Sunday to Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifying before Congress, putting him at odds with the Democratic Party and his own attorney general. “After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents - all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION - why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller to testify,” Trump tweeted. “There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!” The tweets contradict the president’s earlier stance: that Attorney General William Barr, who said last week that he has no problem with Mueller appearing before Congress, should decide. His comments drew ire from Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who suggested that Trump is trying to “silence” Mueller. The New York Times notes, however, that this battle will be short-lived: Mueller is expected to finish his work for Barr by the end of the month; at that point, he will be free to decide for himself if he wishes to testify.