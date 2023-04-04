Trump Spends Arraignment Morning Whining About Fox News
‘TURN OFF YOUR SET’
Another day, another Donald Trump social-media post about him hating Fox News, depending on what the TV is showing him at that moment. Hours ahead of his criminal arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, the twice-impeached ex-president spent the morning raging against the conservative cable giant for occasionally featuring Republican guests that Trump now passionately hates. “WHY DOES FOX KEEP PUTTING ON BILL BARR,” the former president blared in an all-caps Truth Social rant, adding that his one-time attorney general had become a “SLAVE” to Democrats because he refused to prosecute Trump’s baseless election-fraud claims. Besides Barr, who recommended Trump not take the stand in his defense during a recent Fox News appearance, the ex-president also fumed about Fox Corp board member Paul Ryan and Fox News contributor (and former Trump adviser) Karl Rove. “WHEN YOU SEE RINO’S KARL ROVE, BILL BARR, OR PAUL RYAN ON YOUR TELEVISION SCREEN, JUST TURN TO A DIFFERENT STATION, OR TURN OFF YOUR SET. YOU’RE BETTER OFF WATCHING THE DEMOCRATS!” Trump exclaimed on his social media site. Trump recently returned to Fox News airwaves after a six-month “soft ban,” while the right-wing channel has reclaimed its MAGA mojo and gone all-in on defending the former president over his indictment.