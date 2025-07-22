Trump Spent the Night Terrified of Epstein Files Drama: MSNBC Host

Donald Trump is living in fear over the omnipresent Jeffrey Epstein issue, according to MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell.

On his program The Last Word on Monday, O’Donnell pointed out how unusual it was that the outspoken president had said nothing about Epstein that day.

The host said that “obsessive, relentless social media posts” were one way Trump expresses how “terrified” he is of a person or an issue.

He added, “The other way Donald Trump communicates his fear is silence, which is also what he’s been doing. And so, judging by his silence, Donald Trump is living in abject terror tonight of the Epstein files. Donald Trump spent the day in silence today about the Epstein files.”

Lawrence O'Donnell discusses Donald Trump's fear of Epstein on MSNBC. screen grab

He added, “The man who loves to have the cameras aimed at him while he plays with questions from reporters without ever actually answering them didn’t dare allow reporters to get anywhere near him today.”

On Monday, Trump went on a Truth Social posting spree to distract from the Epstein issue. He covered everything from calling Barack Obama a “major threat” to America to calling his Republican nemesis Thomas Massie a “total loser.”

However, the previous day, Trump had used his Truth Social account to claim it was “radical left lunatics” and “troublemakers” pushing for the release of further information about Epstein.

That prompted O’Donnell to say, “One of those radical left lunatics, I guess, is Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to Donald Trump’s description.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not letting the Epstein issue go. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The host said MTG has always been supportive of Donald Trump, but she remains one of the MAGA faithful who want the entire Epstein files released. There is pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release more documents about the disgraced financier who was friends with Trump.

On Monday, Taylor Greene said, “For the past, gosh, more than a week the highest volume of calls into my office have been about Epstein. People want the information, they don’t want things covered up, especially when it comes to the most well-known convicted pedophile in modern day history. It’s important to them and they really want the information out.”

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The Epstein and Trump connection is not going away any time soon, despite Trump’s silent protest. On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice even weighed into the Epstein debate.

On the same day the Trump administration released the records pertaining to the FBI’s surveillance of her father, Bernice posted on X, “Now, do the Epstein files.”