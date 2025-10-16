Trump Spills on What He and Melania Did on First Night in the White House
President Donald Trump shared an anecdote about the first night he and first lady Melania Trump spent in the White House. “To me, there’s nothing like the White House. After I won, the first night, I went up and I’m standing in the residential hallway with Melania and we’re looking into the Lincoln Bedroom,” Trump told attendees at a Wednesday night White House dinner for his billionaire supporters. “I say, ‘That was a surreal experience,‘ I’m saying, ‘Do you believe this? We’re in the White House and that’s the Lincoln bedroom!‘” He continued, “It takes a while to get [used to it]... I’m still not, probably, used to it. It’s just a special place, what can I say.” The president used the dinner as an opportunity to discuss his renovations to the White House, which include the $200 million ballroom that the event’s billionaire attendees were helping to fund, and his plans to build a triumphal arch across from the Lincoln Memorial. He has also renovated the rose garden, paving over the grass and adding patio furniture, and added a ‘Presidential Hall of Fame’ along the west colonnade.