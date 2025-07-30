Trump Spirals Out of Control Over Windmills: ‘Biggest Hoax of Them All’

President DonaldTrump is in a spin yet again over “windmills,” calling them ”the biggest Hoax of them all."

The president has a long-standing issue with turbines, dating back to a dispute in 2006, and a resulting court battle in 2013. “I want to see the ocean, I do not want to see windmills‚” he said after finding out about the Scottish government’s plans to construct a wind farm near his golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland.

He has returned to the issue many times, and after his trip this week to his links on the northeast coast of Scotland, he is enraged again.

On Truth Social on Wednesday, he referenced an appearance by Mandy Gunasekara, a Project 2025 co-author and climate denier, on Fox Business’ Varney & Co, where she discussed what Trump called the “Environment Scam.”

A wind turbine stands behind trees near Trump MacLeod House at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, after the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Wow, she really gets it, including the biggest Hoax of them all, WINDMILLS!” he wrote, adding: “We won’t be approving any of those money losing monstrosities in the Trump Administration. Great job Mandy!”

It comes after Trump promptly reignited his war on windmills as soon as he arrived in Scotland last week. “Stop the windmills! You are ruining your countries. I really mean it,“ he told reporters on the tarmac at Glasgow’s Prestwick Airport on Friday.

“It’s so sad. You fly over and you see the windmills all over the place ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds, and—if they are stuck in the ocean—ruining your oceans,” he went on.

He was at it again on Sunday, ranting about the renewable energy source in front of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“And the other thing I say to Europe: We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States, they’re killing us,” Trump said. “They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains—I’m not talking about airplanes, I’m talking about beautiful plains.”

During another Truth Social meltdown in June, Trump raged against Democrats, Republican Senator Thom Tillis, and... Chinese-made windmills.

His hatred for the structures reached its zenith in 2019 when he claimed, without evidence, that windmills cause cancer.

“And they say the noise causes cancer,” he said at a Republican fundraiser, before mimicking the noise of the swooshing turbine arms.

In 2012, he was posting online (again without evidence) about “bird-killing wind turbines” that the Chinese were “illegally dumping” offshore.

In 2006, when the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group was constructing an offshore wind farm near his course, Trump wrote in an angry letter to Alex Salmond, Scotland’s first minister at the time.

“With the reckless installation of these monsters, you will single-handedly have done more damage to Scotland than virtually any event in Scottish history,” he raged.

“I have just authorized my staff to allocate a substantial amount of money to launch an international campaign to fight your plan to surround Scotland’s coast with many thousands of wind turbines,” Trump continued.