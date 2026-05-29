Trump Splashes Bonkers Amount of Cash on New Gold Makeover

Donald Trump’s latest MAGA makeover has come with a very shiny price tag.

The Trump administration is spending $5 million in taxpayer funds to restore and coat four bronze horse statues near the Lincoln Memorial in almost pure gold ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

The project will see the towering “Arts of War” and “Arts of Peace” statues covered in a thick layer of 23.75-karat gold leaf after the National Park Service fast-tracked the contract to The Gilders’ Studio, a Maryland-based company, in April without a full competitive bidding process.

The towering “Arts of War” and “Arts of Peace” statues will be covered in a thick layer of 23.75-karat gold leaf. National Park Service

The statues have suffered from structural and corrosion problems since their construction in 1951, with repairs in the 1970s failing to fully resolve the issues, according to NOTUS.

The regilding effort is part of a larger $95 million spending spree tied to the president’s campaign to remake D.C., NOTUS reports, which has also included marble repaving projects, fountain restorations, and park upgrades across the capital.

“President Donald J. Trump is fulfilling his commitment to make D.C. Safe and Beautiful as shown by record low crime rates and renovations to fountains and parks across the capital,” an Interior Department spokesperson said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“The Arts of War statues are currently being regilded ahead of our nation’s 250. This is the first time in 50 years these statues have been regilded.”

The National Park Service cited the tight July 4 deadline as justification for fast-tracking the contract without full competition, NOTUS reported.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Gilders’ Studio, the National Park Service and the White House for comment.

Among the other projects reportedly underway are multimillion-dollar renovations to Freedom Plaza, Meridian Hill Park, and Logan Circle, as well as restoration work on fountains near the National Mall and marble paving around the Simón Bolívar statue.

Trump has said the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool project will be completed by July 4th. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The administration has also poured more than $13 million into Trump’s controversial makeover of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The project ballooned far beyond Trump’s original estimate and sparked scrutiny after The New York Times reported the contractor was charging unusually steep profit and overhead margins.

Trump had initially claimed the reflecting pool renovations would cost just $1.8 million and take one to two weeks. The project ultimately stretched beyond a month, with costs soaring to $13.1 million.

The Interior Department defended the spending spree, arguing the compressed timelines were necessary to complete the projects before July 4, 2026, celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.

“The contract price reflects the effort necessary to expedite the timeline of completing the leak prevention coating project—more people, more materials, more equipment and longer hours ahead of our 250th,” a spokesperson for the department told the Daily Beast in a statement earlier this week.

Trump had initially claimed the reflecting pool renovations would cost just $1.8 million and take one to two weeks. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

The gold horse statues are far from the only gilded makeover Trump has pursued since returning to office.

Just weeks into his second term, Trump began dramatically remaking the Oval Office with elaborate gold decor, including gold-plated moldings, medallions, mirrors, cherubs, eagles, and ornate trim around the room’s doors, fireplace, and bookcases.

The Oval Office has been entirely decked out in gold decor. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president even flew his personal “gold guy,” Florida designer John Icart, to Washington aboard Air Force One to help oversee the makeover.

The White House’s Cabinet Room has also undergone a dramatic gold-heavy transformation, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr. showing off 24-karat gold decals, gold-framed portraits, ornate moldings, and a gilded mirror pulled from a White House vault.