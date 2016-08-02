CHEAT SHEET
DIGGING DEEPER
Trump Spokeswoman Katrina Pierson: Khan Died Because of Obama
During a Wednesday evening appearance on CNN’s The Situation Room, Katrina Pierson, a spokeswoman for Donald Trump, suggested Capt. Humayun Khan was killed in Iraq due to a change in the rules of engagement under Barack Obama’s presidency.
“Donald Trump never voted for the Iraq War,” Pierson said (although he supported it, at one point saying as much to Howard Stern). “Hillary Clinton did. And then she didn’t support the troops to have what they need. It was under Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton that changed the rules of engagement that probably cost his life.”
Khan was killed in 2004 though, invalidating this point. This is only the most recent escalation in an escalating feud between the Trump campaign and the Khan family after they spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week.
—Gideon Resnick