Trump Spox Takes Swing At Glenn Youngkin Over Lack of MAGA Loyalty

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington took a swing at newly elected Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin on Monday evening in an interview with former Trump official, illegal parker and Salem radio host Sebastian Gorka.
Gorka asked Harrington if the victorious Youngkin blueprint is the “model for the future” for the GOP, seething that “I couldn't get Youngkin to say MAGA.”
"Well, every state is different," Harrington replied, adding: “I certainly think he [Youngkin] could have embraced President Trump more.”
A spokesperson for Youngkin didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's request for comment.