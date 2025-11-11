Trump Staffer Ridiculed Over Cowboy Erotica Now Has Secretary’s Ear

A Trump appointee whose job was once on the line after a sexually explicit story he wrote caught the attention of the White House has quietly pulled off a political comeback.

Tucker Stewart, 36, a USDA staffer whose cowboy erotica made waves in Washington in September and reportedly had White House officials weighing his termination, has not only managed to keep his job—but even landed a promotion, POLITICO first reported.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins promoted Stewart from her deputy assistant secretary of agriculture to a top legal adviser. Rollins reportedly told colleagues she “felt bad” for Stewart after he faced an onslaught of ridicule, including a monologue from Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Stewart’s 28-page love story centers on a cowboy who moves from Kansas—Stewart’s home state—to Washington, D.C., and features graphic oral sex scenes and other explicit content, according to a copy sources provided to the Daily Beast.

“He couldn’t see it through the curtains but Kylie’s face was sour, she was hoping this wasn’t just a one night stand but she couldn’t shake the feeling that she couldn’t catch this cowboy,” reads a line from what is allegedly Stewart’s novella. “She was right. He was already riding away.”

Stewart reportedly shared the X-rated epic with fellow Hill staffers while serving as a senior adviser to GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, the role he held before becoming top Capitol Hill liaison for Rollins. But it wasn’t long before it was “everywhere in DC,” sources told the Daily Beast.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins reportedly felt bad for her subordinate after his smut went viral. Brian Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

The outlandish tale circulated not only through USDA offices but also among trade groups, lobbyists, and officials in other federal departments before eventually crossing the desk of members of Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Stewart, whose photo on the USDA website shows him wearing a cowboy hat, graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in animal science before earning a law degree from Washburn University School of Law, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“What happens when cowboy meets lawyer? You get someone like me,” Stewart wrote on his profile. He also listed legal—not creative—writing as one of his top skills.