Trump Staffer Sacked for Racist Posts

Donald Trump’s campaign said Sunday it fired a political aide over racist Facebook posts he allegedly wrote dating back to 2007. Sam Nunberg allegedly wrote racially charged posts including one calling civil-rights leader Al Sharpton’s daughter a racial slur and another describing President Obama as a “Socialist Marxist Islamo Fascist Nazi Appeaser,” Business Insider first reported. Nunberg has denied he wrote the posts, adding that “anything that was posted under my name does not mean I posted it.” Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Trump’s group believes Nunberg wrote the posts and has since fired him.