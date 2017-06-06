Trump Still Freeing Thousands of Migrants at Border, Despite Campaign Promise

More than four months into his presidency, President Trump has yet to follow through with his campaign promise to end the practice of “catch-and release,” in which people caught entering the United States illegally are released from custody while awaiting their day in court. Border patrol agents have seen fewer migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally since Trump took office, but the government is still releasing thousands of individuals caught at the border. This is largely because of a shortage of beds in detention centers and a court ruling limiting the period of time women and children can be held in custody. Reuters reported that there are nearly 30,000 immigrants living freely in the U.S. while waiting for their case to reach the courts, with that number growing by an average of 7,500 a month. This is a slower rate of growth than during the last seven months of President Obama’s presidency.
