Trump Stirs MAGA’s Rage for ‘BASTARD’ Comey in Unhinged Posts

President Donald Trump stoked MAGA’s calls for former FBI Chief James Comey‘s arrest over a social post Trump has called an “assassination message.”

Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier that he would defer to Attorney General Pam Bondi on whether Comey should be investigated after posting seashells arranged with the message “8647.” However, Trump appeared to have changed his tune as he unleashed an unhinged stream of attacks against Comey Sunday morning on Truth Social.

“Screw the ‘investigation’! He publicly threatened POTUS Trump! What more is there to investigate!?!? FFS!!! 😡ARREST THAT BASTARD NOW!!!!” read one post shared by Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another post the president reposted said, “Nothing says more the Trump assassination attempt was an inside job, than James Comey calling openly in the internet for another Trump assassination. Prove me wrong!”

Comey was spotted ducking into a black SUV with the Secret Service on Friday amid reports that he was voluntarily cooperating with the agency.

Yet his cooperation hasn’t been enough to curb MAGA’s thirst for blood as calls for him to be jailed and investigated have intensified.

Former FBI director James Comey has found himself at the center of a MAGA firestorm over a post Trump supporters believe amounted to a threat on the president's life. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer posted on X on Thursday that “THE FBI SHOULD RAID [Comey’s] HOME AND ARREST HIM.” Loomer followed up that message with another post on Sunday doubling down on calls for his arrest.

“President Trump reposted a post on Truth Social that says “Why haven’t they raided his house in the middle of the night and arrested him?” in reference to Former FBI Director James @comey,” she wrote, adding, “Comey recently called for President Trump to be ASSASSINATED!”

President Trump reposted a post on Truth Social that says “Why haven't they raided his house in the middle of the night and arrested him?” in reference to Former FBI Director James @comey.



Comey recently called for President Trump to be ASSASSINATED! pic.twitter.com/zbFFTSwKkV — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 18, 2025

Current FBI Director Kash Patel and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also expressed support for federal authorities to “respond appropriately.”

The number “86” is often used as a slang term, especially in the service industry, to refer to nixing or getting rid of something, whereas the number “47” has been widely understood to refer to Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

Similar messages, featuring the numbers 8646, made for popular memes during the administration of former President Joe Biden, with the numbers “86 45″ were also often seen online during Trump’s first stint in the White House.

Trump had initially said he would defer to Attorney General Pam Bondi on whether Comey should be investigated before sharing a number of posts calling for the former FBI chief's arrest. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump also shared a slew of bonkers AI-generated images of himself among messages targeting Comey, who led the FBI from 2013 until he was fired by Trump in 2017.

In one image, Trump is depicted as a sword-wielding “slayer of the Deep State.” In another post, Trump blasts Jerome Powell and said the U.S. Federal Reserve should have to cut rates “sooner, rather than later.”

Although Comey has since deleted the post and stated in a later post that “it never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind.”