WATCH: Comey Surrenders to Secret Service Over ‘Assassination’ Post

Former FBI director James Comey was spotted leaving his home and ducking into a black SUV with the Secret Service before speeding off.

CNN reported that Comey is cooperating with the Secret Service amid blowback over his “86 47” beachside post—which critics, including Trump himself, have alleged was a veiled assassination threat against the 47th president. The brief clip obtained by CNN shows Comey heading to Secret Service headquarters in Washington, D.C., for a chat on Friday.

Comey’s post, which depicted seashells arranged to spell out “86 47,” sent MAGA into a meltdown. Critics have alleged that “86″ is a slang term for “assassinate,” and “47″ refers to the 47th president, Trump. Merriam Webster, however, says “86″ means “to throw out,” “to get rid of,” or “to refuse service to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former FBI Director James Comey posted an image of "86 47" spelled out in seashells on the beach, sending MAGA into a tailspin. Instagram / Getty Images

After taking the post down, Comey claimed in a follow-up Instagram post that he had stumbled upon the seashells, “which I assumed were a political message.”

“I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence,” Comey wrote.

However, President Donald Trump wasn’t buying it. In an interview with Fox News, Trump condemned the post as an “assassination message.”

“He knew what that meant. A child knows what that meant,” Trump told anchor host Bret Baier. “If you’re FBI director and don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination, and it says it loud and clear.”

Trump allies further attacked Comey. On Fox News, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky accused Comey of trying to “jizz up some type of coup.”

In further analysis of Comey’s message, Fox host Kayleigh McEnany cited Urban Dictionary as she explained, “86 is frequently used as a callsign for murdering or getting rid of someone.”

However, Trump critic and actor Billy Baldwin had a different take.

I've been saying "Let's 86 this nightclub." since I was 12.



It means… get outta here, leave or get rid of something.



Not kill anybody.



I agree with Comey… 86 Trump stat.



MAGA in a meltdown after calling for the death of Pelosi and hanging of Pence?



… the fuck outta here. pic.twitter.com/XK3eu6eSim — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 16, 2025

“I’ve been saying ‘Let’s 86 this nightclub.’ since I was 12,” he wrote in a Friday tweet. “It means… get outta here, leave or get rid of something. Not kill anybody.”

He added, “I agree with Comey… 86 Trump stat.”