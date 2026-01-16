Trump Stooge Completely Loses It Over Joke About His Boss’ Prize Lust

Donald Trump’s communications chief called Jimmy Kimmel a “no-talent loser” after the late-night host mocked the president for showing off an award he had to swipe from someone else because he failed to win it.

In a Thursday monologue, Kimmel reacted to scenes of María Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, handing it over to Trump after a public pressure campaign.

“Rarely does a president yank a Nobel Prize off of someone’s neck. He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel then displayed some of his own awards and quipped, “If, and only if, you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sounded off about Kimmel's joke. DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, known for his brash style, quickly took the bait in his usual manner, writing on X: “Jimmy should hold on to those so he has something to pawn after his ass gets fired for being a no-talent loser with horrific ratings.”

Cheung did not explain how a “no-talent loser” won the 1999 Emmy for Best Game Show Host, one of the prizes Kimmel offered to Trump.

Kimmel also offered some fake trophies, like his 2015 Soul Train Award for “White Person of the Year.”

Steven Cheung/X

“The choice is yours,” Kimmel told Trump. “I will personally deliver any or even all of these to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”

The president, meanwhile, appears to have given Machado a mystery MAGA goody-bag in return for her Nobel Peace Prize, even if she didn’t get his endorsement to lead Venezuela.

“Machado didn’t leave empty-handed,“ Kimmel quipped. ”She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag. ‘Thanks for the Nobel Prize. Here’s a Make America Great Again mug. We appreciate you stopping by.’”