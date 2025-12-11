Trump Suck-Up Confirms Run for Minnesota Governor

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and an outspoken conspiracy theorist, confirmed Thursday that he will be running for Minnesota governor. Speaking to Steve Bannon on his War Room broadcast, Lindell experienced some audible vocal problems as he made the case for becoming governor. Referring to himself as a “media darling,” Lindell doubled down on his previous claims denying the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, which resulted in two defamation lawsuits. A jury found that Lindell must pay over $2 million in defamatory damages to an ex-employee of Dominion Voting Systems in June. Nonetheless, the Trump ally called himself “the best person to be governor,” calling current Gov. Tim Walz “grossly incompetent.” The MyPillow founder also addressed criticism of his gubernatorial ambitions, touting his lack of political experience as an advantage. “I don’t want to be like a politician,” he said, accusing “professional politicians” of acting out of self-interest. “I’ve lived the American Dream on steroids, solving one problem after another on the path to success,” he added.