My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Shocks Steve Bannon With Political Ambitions

Trump loyalist Steve Bannon was surprised when My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed during an interview that he was contemplating running for Governor of Minnesota.

Lindell was asked why Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was “targeting” him with investigations into three charities he is associated with and potential violations of state charity law.

The election denier repeated a number of smears before suggesting that it was politically motivated.

BREAKING: Mike Lindell Considering Running For Governor Of Minnesota Against Tim Walz @realMikeLindell pic.twitter.com/mfBLrqjlfX — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) October 21, 2025

“He could also be a little upset that I’m considering running for governor of Minnesota,” Lindell told Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“Hold it, what? That’s a scoop. You’re considering doing what?” Bannon replied, visibly surprised. After Lindell confirmed he was considering running against incumbent Gov. Tim Walz, Bannon responded, “Am I breaking news here? There’s too much news we’re breaking today in the world. Is this true? Mike Lindell’s thinking of running for governor?”

Bannon, a former chief White House strategist, then joked about taking over as interim CEO of My Pillow, before telling Lindell, “For right now, just go back and sell some pillows, okay? We’ll talk about the governorship later.” He also called Lindell a patriot and an American hero.

Lindell had previously expressed interest in running for governor in the 2018 and 2022 gubernatorial elections. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lindell has hinted at his plans to run for governor several times, including in March while railing against “all of the lies” that Walz was putting out.

Then, in late September, the Star Tribune reported that Lindell had moved his residency from Texas to Minnesota and polled hypothetical matchups between himself and Walz, who is seeking a third term as governor.

Lindell said of his possible campaign, “We’re about 99 percent there. I love the state, I love the country, and if I’m the only one that can win, that would be a shame if that opportunity slipped by.”

A 2020 election denier, Lindell had also previously expressed interest in gubernatorial runs in 2018 and 2022 that ultimately never materialized.