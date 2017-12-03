Trump: Sue ABC News Over Corrected Report

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to encourage Americans to sue ABC News over its false and since-corrected report about Michael Flynn’s guilty plea in the special counsel’s probe. Brian Ross, who has been suspended for four weeks without pay, erroneously reported that Trump as a candidate—rather than as president-elect—order Flynn to make contact with the Russian government. After that report, the stock market went down sharply. “People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused - many millions of dollars!” Trump tweeted.