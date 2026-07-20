Trump Suffers Fresh Blow as Moms Abandon Him in Poll

Donald Trump’s popularity among parents has dipped sharply in the last year, with the biggest shift coming from mothers abandoning him in droves.

A new poll by Echelon Insights shows that since July 2025 support for Trump, 80, has dropped by nearly 30 points among moms, with the majority of dads also rejecting the president.

Overall, Trump’s approval rating in the new poll reflected his poor performance across polls generally, with 61 percent of voters disapproving of him. That’s a net approval rating of -23.

Among mothers, his net rating is -20.

President Donald Trump demands they turn up the music after delivering remarks during a Mother's Day luncheon with Angel Moms and Gold Star Mothers in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 08, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

It’s more bad news for Trump heading into the midterms, as cost of living concerns drive voters, and their opinions of him and his administration.

Mothers are often in charge of the family budget, managing household bills and grocery shops, and have noticed the ballooning cost of living, much of which can be directly linked to decisions of the administration.

Contributing to household belt-tightening are Trump’s deeply unpopular war in Iran, his tariffs on imported goods, the removal of health care cost protections, increased barriers to Medicaid, and his decision to allow the freeze on student loan payments to expire.

Among moms, 62 percent think the economic situation is going to get worse, not better.

Sixty percent of moms surveyed disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy, slightly higher than the number who disapproved of his performance generally. And 80 percent of moms say they intend to vote in the midterms.

Although 54 percent of the moms surveyed identified as Republicans, compared with just 43 percent of dads, that partisan advantage did not translate into support for the president: only 37 percent said they considered themselves primarily Trump supporters.

Asked who they voted for in 2024, 50 percent of moms said Donald Trump, with 48 percent nominating Kamala Harris.

The drop in support for the president comes as he continues to focus on issues that don’t affect voters or their budgets, but do prop up his ego, like Trump’s obsession with his conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged to ensure he lost.

The survey was conducted among 1,004 likely voters between July 9 and 13, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.