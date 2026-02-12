Trump Suffers Humiliating Blow as Voters Declare Him Worse Than Biden

Americans think Joe Biden did a better job in the White House than Donald Trump has so far, according to new polls.

A trio of surverys suggest that Trump’s popularity is plummeting ahead of the midterms in November. The latest finds that 46 percent think Biden did a better job, compared with 40 percent who think the opposite.

The new YouGov/Economist collection follows a Rasmussen Reports poll a few days earlier and a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll a couple of days before that. All are likely to be uncomfortable reading for the president.

Americans said Trump has done a worse job than Biden as president, polls have found. Pool/Getty Images

Harvard’s ran from Jan. 28–29 and found that 51 percent of registered voters thought Trump was doing a worse job. Rasmussen’s, which ran from Feb. 2–4, returned results from probable voters showing that 48 percent said Biden did a better job, while 40 percent said Trump did.

“President Trump was overwhelmingly elected by nearly 80 million Americans to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast. “The President has already made historic progress not only in America but around the world. It is not surprising that President Trump remains the most dominant figure in American politics.”

Rasmussen is loved by the Trump administration, which amplifies its findings when its findings suit it. Trump, 79, has been known to use their numbers to brag, and so is likely to have taken little joy from the organization’s latest headline.

Despite blaming Biden for it all, Trump's economy is winning few hearts and minds. MELINA MARA/Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

“Worse Than Biden? 58 percent Don’t See Trump’s ‘Golden Age,’” it read.

Trump has also been polling poorly among key groups that his allies would have previously regarded as safe bets.

On Tuesday, CNN data guru Harry Enten even suggested that Trump’s fortress of non-college voters was beginning to crumble.

Many Americans are struggling under Trump, despite his claims that the economy is flying. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

“If you know anything about Donald Trump, you know that he built his two presidential victories on winning voters [who are] without a college degree,” he said. “Well, Donald Trump’s base with non-college voters is absolutely collapsing.”

Meanwhile, the new YouGov/Economist poll showed a 51-point swing against Trump among 18–29 year-olds since he returned to office.

Voters are recognizing the change of mood, too, it found. Ahead of the midterms, 43 percent of respondents said they expected a Democratic victory in November, compared to just 27 percent who said they predicted a Republican victory.

He’s also been flayed on the big issues.

The new poll found that 57 percent disapproved of his economic policies, while only 34 percent approved, despite Trump repeatedly claiming that the economy is in rude health.

On his flagship policy area of immigration, just 40 percent approved, compared to 53 percent who think this administration is not doing a good job.

Another 64 percent disapprove of his renaming of the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center.

In all, it found that 62 percent of respondents thought the country was “off on the wrong track.”